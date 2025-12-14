Jharkhand woman held over theft of gold chains from participants of Mamata rally

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Three gold chains, allegedly stolen from participants of a recent rally addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Krishnanagar, were recovered on Sunday from a Jharkhand-based woman, who has been arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nadia Police apprehended the woman from Krishnagar railway station on Sunday morning.

Earlier, police had launched a probe, after three women participants of the December 11 rally lodged a complaint.

“We are interrogating the arrested woman to ascertain whether others were involved in the crime,” a police officer said.

The opposition BJP had criticised the incident, alleging that lawlessness in the state was "evident, as women were not safe even in a high-security rally addressed by the chief minister".