Jharkhand: Woman injured in jackal attack succumbs to injuries

Hazaribag, Nov 11 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman, who was injured in a jackal attack, died during treatment in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagiya Devi, a resident of Bhelwara panchayat under Bishnugarh police station area, who was injured in the attack on November 1.

Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College & Hospital (SBMCH), said, “The woman succumbed to her injuries. She was being treated here since November 1.” The woman had entered the Bhelwara forest area on November 1 to graze her goats when she was attacked by a wild jackal, police said. PTI CORR RPS RBT