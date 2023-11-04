Jharkhand: Woman jumps into pond along with son, daughter; third child escapes death by whisker

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping into a pond after pushing her two children into the water body, while the third child slipped from her arms and survived miraculously, police said.

The incident took place in Karimandih village in Haidernagar police station area in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Saturday.

"The woman first pushed her two children – a four-year-old girl and a two-and-half-year-old boy – into the pond and then jumped into the water body with the six-month-old girl in her arms," Chhatarpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SPDO) Ajay Kumar said.

"However, while jumping into the pond, the baby girl slipped out of her mother's arms and fell at the edge of the water body, thus surviving the incident," he said.

The SDPO said prima facie, the incident seems to be fallout of a family dispute but further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

The incident took place while the woman's husband, a daily wage labourer, was away in another state, he said, adding the bodies were fished out of the pond.