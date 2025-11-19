Jharkhand: Woman ''kills'' husband after altercation over alcohol addiction

Medininagar, Nov 18 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife following an altercation over his “alcohol addiction”, at Asehar village in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday in the village under Panki police station area, they said.

The woman has been arrested, a police officer said.

According to Rajesh, officer-in-charge of Panki police station, the man attempted to go out to consume alcohol on Sunday evening, prompting his wife to stop him.

An argument ensued, escalating into a violent confrontation during which the man allegedly assaulted her. In a fit of rage, she strangled him with a rope, the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Uday Yadav.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway, Rajesh said.

The accused woman was produced in court on Tuesday, and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. PTI RPS RBT