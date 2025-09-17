Jharkhand: Woman kills husband with boyfriend's help, arrested

Koderma, Sept 17 (PTI) A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday for allegedly crushing her husband to death with stones, police said.

The body of Govardhan alias Modi Sao (30) was found at the Singardih playground in the Tilaya Dam police outpost area in the morning, they said.

During the investigation, one Ajay Paswan was taken into custody for interrogation based on the call details of the victim, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ratibhan Singh said.

Ajay broke down during interrogation and confessed that he, along with his cousin Aniket Paswan and Govardhan's wife Babita, had killed him, he claimed.

Ajay was in a relationship with Babita, and she told him that her husband used to beat her frequently in an inebriated state.

Babita and Ajay, along with Aniket, took Govardhan to the playground, where they crushed him to death with stones, the DSP said.

Police said they have arrested all three accused.