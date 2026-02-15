Jharkhand woman, ‘lover’ brother-in-law plot murder of husband

Godda, Feb 15 (PTI) A woman, who was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law, was arrested on the charge of killing her husband in Jharkhand’s Godda district, police said on Sunday.

Besides the woman, two hired killers were arrested on Saturday, while the brother of the deceased is absconding. The 32-year-old victim was killed with an axe on January 27 in Maangan Pipra village under Mahagama police station limits.

Mahagama SDPO Chandrashekhar Azad said, “We arrested three persons, including the wife of the victim. However, the deceased’s brother is still absconding, and efforts are being made to nab him. The victim’s wife, Soni Devi (30), had been in an illicit love affair with her brother-in-law, Rohit Modi, for about 4 to 5 years. Both wanted to get married, and therefore they eliminated the victim.” During the investigation, it came to light that the entire incident was planned jointly by the the woman and her brother-in-law. For this, Rohit had arranged a contract killer for Rs 1 lakh with his village friend Mohammad Shain. Then Shain involved his neighbour Vijendra Paswan alias Bido in the crime and paid him Rs 25,000, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. The axe used in the murder and other related items have also been recovered.

As per the conspiracy, Shain and Vijendra had purchased an axe and, on January 27, as per Rohit’s instructions, they called the victim out of his house on the pretext of drinking alcohol. They struck him on the head with the axe, killing him, another official said.

In this connection, an FIR has been lodged and all three have been sent to judicial custody.