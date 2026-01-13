Jharkhand woman overcomes father’s murder, poverty to join BSF

Hazaribag, Jan 13 (PTI) Ranjana Kumari, a 22-year-old woman from a remote village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, has overcome the trauma of her father’s murder and years of financial hardship to realise her dream of joining the Border Security Force (BSF).

Selected as a BSF General Duty (GD) constable in 2024, Ranjana recently completed a year-long training at the BSF training centre in Siliguri, West Bengal, and is awaiting her posting in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, close to the Pakistan border.

A native of Amanari village under Tatijharia block, Ranjana was only eight years old and studying in Class-2 when her father, Manoj Kumar Kushwaha, was found murdered at a city hotel in January 2013.

Her mother, Nutan Devi, an anganwadi helper earning around Rs 4,000 a month, raised Ranjana and her two sisters single-handedly.

“My father used to work as a manager in a city hotel, where he was found murdered. The entire world became dark for us at that moment, but my mother worked tirelessly to support the family,” Ranjana told PTI.

To continue her education, she began giving tuition to around 40 students up to Class-10, which helped her complete intermediate and graduation studies. She is currently pursuing a History Honours degree from Teklal Mahato Degree College at Vishnugarh in Hazaribag.

“I was determined not to let my father’s murder derail my plans. I always wanted to wear the BSF uniform,” she said, adding that she fulfilled her dream after clearing the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD examination.

Ranjana said she has already started preparing for examinations for higher posts in the BSF.

Urging other girls facing hardships not to lose hope, she said, "If I can do it coming from a small village without a father, others can also realise their dreams through hard work and determination."