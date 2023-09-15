Jharkhand woman throws 5-yr-old step-grandson into well to avenge humiliation

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Sep 15 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was thrown into a well to death allegedly by his step-grandmother to avenge humiliation committed by the victim's parents in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said.

The 55-year-old accused woman, a resident of Ulang village under Katkamasandi police station, was arrested and forwarded to jail on Friday.

The boy, identified as Faizal Ansari Roz, and a relative of similar age used to come home from together after studying in an Anganwadi centre. However, the relative came home alone on Thursday.

His family members and villagers started searching for Faizal and found his slippers near a well, Officer-in-Charge of Katkamasandi police station, Prakash Mishra said.

The body of the boy, with two bricks tied to his neck, was recovered from the well on Thursday evening.

During the investigation, the police suspected the involvement of a family member.

The deceased boy’s father also found the behaviour of his stepmother Sarbari Khatun suspicious and included her name in his complaint with the police.

Khatun broke down during intense interrogation in the police station and confessed that she had murdered the boy, Mishra said.

The woman claimed that she committed the crime as she had been subjected to frequent humiliation by the victim's parents and she wanted to teach them a lesson. PTI COR BS NN