Jharkhand: Woman''s body exhumed on suspicion of murder over love affair

Palamu (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old woman, allegedly buried by her family without informing police, was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Hotwar village under Pipratad police station limits.

Pipratad police station officer-in-charge P Subodh told PTI that the woman’s body was buried by her family on Monday, with the claim that she had died by suicide.

"Suspicion arose because, in cases of suicide or other unnatural deaths, police are to be informed. Based on information from locals, the woman, a college student in Panki, was in a relationship with a boy from the same community, which her family reportedly did not approve of," Subodh said.

It is suspected that the family members led by her father killed the woman and to hide evidence, buried the body in the grave without informing police claiming it as a suicide, the police officer said.

"We reached their residence on Wednesday and started the process of exhuming the body in the presence of a magistrate. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination on Thursday at Mednirai Medical College and Hospital, Palamu," Subodh added.

Leslieganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SPDO) Manoj Kumar Jha told PTI that burying a body of a suicide case without informing police is a crime.

"We have a strong suspicion about the woman being murdered. The matter will be clear from the autopsy report, Jha said.

The SDPO said during questioning, the woman’s father said that his daughter had died by suicide, so with consultation with relatives they brought her to the village and buried her. PTI COR ANB MNB