Jharkhand youth drowns while taking bath in river

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Sep 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old youth drowned in Sonar river in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Lal Bazar village under Kharsawan police station limits.

Kharsawan police station officer-in-charge Gaurav Kumar told PTI that the body of Agrasen Sardar, a native of Chilku village, was found by villagers who had gone to the river.

"We have recovered the body. Sardar used to look after cattle of villagers and frequented the river for taking bath. He did not know how to swim and perhaps slipped while taking a bath and drowned," Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Seraikela-Kharsawan Sadar Hospital and later handed over to his family.

"He hails from a very poor family. We will speak with the block development officer for arranging compensation in accordance with norms for the family," the official added. PTI ANB MNB