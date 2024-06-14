Jharkhand youth who went to Kuwait, never to return home again

Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) When Md Ali Hussain bade his family goodbye before leaving for Kuwait 18 days ago, little did they know it would be the last time they would ever see him.

A pall of gloom descended at the residence of Hussain in Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, as his family members woke up to the news of his demise in a deadly fire in the West Asian country.

The youngest among three siblings, 24-year-old Hussain went to Kuwait from Ranchi to support his family, his father Mubarak Hussain (57) said.

"This was the first time that he stepped out of the country. He told us that he got a job as a salesman there. We never expected such a devastating incident would take place in a matter of 18 days," Mubarak told PTI, as tears rolled down his cheeks.

According to Mubarak, he received the information on Thursday morning through one of his son's colleagues in Kuwait.

But, Mubarak did not dare to tell his wife about the devastating news till Thursday evening.

"My son was pursuing a certified management accountant (CMA) course after graduation. One day, he suddenly said he would go to Kuwait," said Mubarak, who runs a small business involving vehicle tyres in Ranchi.

He said that his elder son is also working in a Gulf country.

"My only wish from the government of India is to make arrangements to bring his body back to Ranchi," Mubarak said.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, a fire broke out in a building in the southern city of Mangaf, in which 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, were killed, while 50 others were injured in the fire at a seven-storied building on Wednesday.

Most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, Kuwaiti media reported, adding that the fire started in a kitchen.

The construction firm NBTC group rented the building for the stay of more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the northern states, Kuwaiti media said. PTI SAN SBN RBT SBN