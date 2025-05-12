Jharkhand's anti-Maoist force constable injured in IED explosion

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 12 (PTI) A constable of the bomb disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar was injured in an IED explosion in a forest of the Maoist-hit West Singhbhum district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The Jharkhand Jaguar is an anti-Maoist force.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Chota Nagra police station when security personnel, comprising CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar Cobra and District Armed Police, were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Kalapaburu, Dalaigada and Marangponga.

The constable stepped on the IED, planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoists) to target them, which went off, the Superintendent of Police of the district, Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

Following the primary medical aid, the injured constable, Manoj Kumar Damai, a member of the Jharkhand Jaguar Bomb Disposal Squad, was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi for better treatment, the SP said.

The combing operation is still on, he added