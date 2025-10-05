Jharkhand's Betla National Park reopens for tourists after monsoon break

Latehar, Oct 5 (PTI) The Betla National Park in Jharkhand reopened for tourists on Sunday, an official said.

Palamau Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director Prajes Kant Jena welcomed the first visitors after performing traditional rituals in the morning.

"Betla National Park has been reopened to tourists today. For the convenience of visitors, all roads inside the park have been repaired," he said.

The park reopened after the monsoon break of 96 days.

Jena said the monsoon season is the breeding period for animals, which is why the park remains closed during this time every year.

There are five tigers in the park, he said, adding that for the first time, an open safari facility is being provided in the park, allowing tourists to spot the animals easily. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM