Jharkhand’s biggest tribal festival ‘Sarhul’ celebrated with traditional fervour

Ranchi, Apr 1 (PTI) Jharkhand’s biggest tribal festival, Sarhul, was celebrated with religious fervour on Tuesday, as a large number of people dressed in traditional attire thronged the streets and participated in processions across different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his MLA wife, Kalpana Soren, took part in the Sarhul rituals at the Tribal College Hostel in Ranchi’s Karam Toli.

"Festivals connect us to our traditions, civilisation, culture and faith. They infuse life with enthusiasm, excitement and joy. We have been celebrating the festival year after year in accordance with our tradition. Our ancestors have preserved and strengthened the traditions of this nature festival, keeping them intact. We must carry it forward," Soren said while addressing the occasion.

The CM planted a Sakhua tree on the hostel premises, conveying a message of staying connected with nature.

He also danced to the beats of traditional musical instruments like the dhol and mandar.

The Jharkhand government had announced a two-day state holiday on the occasion of Sarhul.

"For the past several years, there has been a demand for a 2-day state holiday on the occasion of Sarhul. Considering the significance of this great and holy festival of the tribal community, I have declared a 2-day state holiday starting this year," Soren posted on X.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings on the occasion of the nature festival 'Sarhul'! This festival of nature worship gives us the message of conservation and promotion of the environment. Come, let us all take a pledge to preserve and promote nature on this auspicious occasion," he wrote on X.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren performed the rituals at Sarna Toli in Ranchi's Hatma.

The three-day festival begins on the third day of the month of Chaitra.

People of various tribes such as Oraon, Munda and Ho pay obeisance to the Sal tree and thank Mother Nature for providing shelter, livelihood and food.

Sarhul, also called the spring festival, started with rituals in the morning, followed by a forecast of rains during the upcoming rainy season by 'pahans' (priests) based on traditional practices.

According to tradition, two earthen pitchers filled with water are placed under a Sal tree and kept overnight at the Sarna Sthal.

After reviewing traditional methods of prediction, priest Jaglal Pahan announced that Jharkhand might receive rainfall partially below normal this year.

Thereafter, Shobha Yatras (processions) were taken out from different places that passed through Ranchi's famous Albert Ekka Chowk. PTI SAN SAN MNB