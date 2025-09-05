Jharkhand's Deoghar MLA admitted to hospital in Delhi with kidney, liver infections

Deoghar, Sep 5 (PTI) Deoghar RJD MLA Suresh Paswan (60) was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with infections in his kidney and liver, a party official said.

Paswan, who had been feeling unwell for the past few days, went to Delhi for a complete medical check-up, said Suman Kumar Dev, a close aide of the legislator and a RJD leader who is accompanying him.

"After going through medical records, doctors said there was a slight infection in kidney, liver and the blood pressure and sugar levels was also a bit high. On advice of senior physicians, we got the MLA admitted to a private hospital," Dev said.

Dev asserted that doctors at the hospital had assured him there was nothing to worry about, and that the MLA would be discharged shortly.

Deoghar district RJD spokesperson Pramod Yadav said they are in constant touch with the MLA.

"The MLA's condition is stable and we are hopeful of his return to Deoghar shortly," Yadav said. PTI ANB MNB