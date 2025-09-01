Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district prepares for Eid-e-Milad

Jamshedpur, Sept 1 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements, including those related to security, were being made in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in view of Eid-e-Milad, which will be observed later this week, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi chaired a meeting with officials to review the preparations, they said.

Various issues regarding the Eid procession, barricading of roads, and monitoring of crowds were discussed in the meeting, they added.

Satyarthi directed officers concerned to make necessary arrangements for drinking water, electricity and sanitation.

He said no deviation from the set procession route will be allowed, and strong vigil would be kept on anti-social elements to ensure that the religious sentiments of no community are hurt.

The DC asked the police to keep vigil on social media, while appealing to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said adequate police forces would be deployed, and monitoring would be done through CCTV cameras and drones. PTI BS SOM