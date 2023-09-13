Jharkhand's first intercity express with vistadome coach starts regular run

Ranchi, Sep 13 (PTI) Jharkhand's first intercity express with a vistadome coach commenced regular operations from Wednesday, a railway official said.

Advertisment

The Ranchi-New Giridih-Ranchi Express was flagged off on Tuesday at New Giridih Station by Union Minister Annapurna Devi.

It has a vistadome coach, in which passengers will get a panoramic view of the hills and forests in the region, the official said.

The train, operated by the East Central Railway, will daily depart from Ranchi at 6.05 am and arrive in New Giridih at 1 pm. It will leave from there at 2 pm and reach Ranchi at 9.30 pm.

Instead of its scheduled Barkakana-Mesra-Tatisilwai route, the intercity express will travel via Barkakana, Muri and Tatisilwai for some time due to landslides between Sidhwar in Ramgarh and Sanki in Ranchi, the official said.

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is also running on the alternate route since the first week of August. PTI NAM NAM RBT