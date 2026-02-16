Jharkhand’s first transgender-run cafe to open in Ramgarh on Feb 17

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jharkhand, a cafe to be run exclusively by members of the transgender community is set to open in Ramgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Named ‘TransCafe’, the outlet will function from the district collectorate park and be managed by a group of 10 transgender persons, he said.

The cafe will be inaugurated on Tuesday, Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI.

“The unique initiative was taken up with an objective of bringing the community members into the mainstream of society and generating respectable livelihoods for them,” Mumtaz said.

He said a self-help group (SHG) named ‘Kinnar Utthan Samiti’ has been formed in the district and it will run the cafe. Initially, tea, coffee, snacks and other light refreshments will be served to visitors, with plans to expand the menu gradually.

Mumtaz said this will be the first cafe in Jharkhand to be operated entirely by members of the transgender community.

‘Kinnar Utthan Samiti’ president Himanshi Pradhan said the initiative offers more than employment – it opens a space for visibility and interaction.

“People have different perspectives towards transgender individuals. But apart from dancing and singing, we can do other mainstream work efficiently if provided an opportunity. This cafe will provide that opportunity,” Pradhan told PTI.

Pradhan said the cafe would also help change children's perspective towards transgender persons.

“Children generally have less interaction with the transgender community, as they mostly get scared of us. Now, they will have regular interaction, which will help change their views,” the SHG president said.

Mumtaz said there are around 50 transgender individuals in the district and several initiatives are being undertaken to support them.

“Various initiatives are being taken to bring them into the mainstream of society so that they could lead respectful lives,” he said.

A beautician training programme for members of the community has been launched from Monday, with experts providing guidance at their residences to help them start their own ventures.

The district administration has also started a special OPD for the transgender community at the Sadar hospital every Saturday.

In addition, three exclusive public toilets for transgender persons were opened on Friday at the district collectorate park, Sadar hospital and a bus stand, the DC added. PTI SAN RBT