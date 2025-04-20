Jharkhand's Gamharia block to get PM award for excellence in public administration

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Apr 20 (PTI) Gamharia Block in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district has been selected for the 'Prime Minister's Award' for excellence in Public Administration, 2024 in the Aspirational Block Programme category, an official statement said.

The award will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Civil Services Day to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21, it said.

As part of the Civil Service Day function, five top-performing blocks are going to be awarded under the Aspirational Block Programme category of PM Award for excellence in Public Administration, 2024, the Public Relations department said in the statement.

The Deputy Commissioner of Seraikela-Kharswan Ravi Shankar Shukla will receive the award for block Gamharia, which has secured first place among 500 aspirational blocks across the country, the statement said.

The Aspirational Block Programme is a Niti Ayog initiative, which was launched on January 7, 2023, which focuses on improving the overall quality of life in 500 underdeveloped blocks of the country by accelerating socio-economic development through improved governance, service delivery and monitoring of key indicators in five focus areas namely health and nutrition, education, agriculture and allied services, basic infrastructure and social development. PTI BS RG