Jharkhand’s Garhwa sizzles at record 48 Deg C, Ranchi at 42.2

Ranchi/Hazaribag, May 29 (PTI) The scorching heatwave persisted in parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature soaring to a record 48 degrees Celsius in Garhwa district, a Met department official said.

An orange alert for severe heatwave conditions was issued for Palamu, Garhwa, and Chatra on May 30, along with a yellow alert for 15 districts in western, southern, and central parts of Jharkhand.

Garhwa recorded the highest-ever maximum temperature at 48 degrees Celsius. Abhishek Anand, in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said, "This is the highest maximum temperature in Garhwa so far." In Daltonganj, the maximum temperature reached 47.7 degrees Celsius, nearing its all-time record of 47.8 degrees Celsius set on May 6, 1978.

Ranchi, formerly known as the summer capital of united Bihar, recorded a sweltering 42.2 degrees Celsius, significantly above the normal temperature.

Other areas also experienced extreme heat, with Giridih and Seraikela reaching 45.9 degrees Celsius, Chatra at 45.5 degrees Celsius, Ramgarh at 45.4 degrees Celsius, Bokaro at 45.1 degrees Celsius, West Singhbhum at 45 degrees Celsius, Hazaribag at 44.5 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Anand explained that the hot westerly wind blowing across the state, coupled with the absence of easterly winds, has contributed to the rise in temperatures. However, he anticipated a drop in mercury from June 1 due to the expected incursion of moisture with easterly winds.

In the midst of the soaring temperatures, residents of 488 flats allocated under the PMAY Urban Housing Scheme in Hazaribag raised concerns about drying deep borewells, leading to an acute drinking water crisis. Similar challenges were reported in other parts of the district, where numerous tubewells have ceased to function due to the extreme heat.

Hazaribag Municipal Commissioner Shailesh Lal assured that the matter has been brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner and state government.