National

Jharkhand's highest award to be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File image)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced that the state's highest award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'.

He said the decision in this regard will be taken in the first cabinet meeting of the JMM-led government if it is voted to power.

"The name of Jharkhand's highest award will be 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho Award'. This will be the first decision of the first cabinet of 'Abua government' (own government). May the brave martyrs of Jharkhand remain immortal. Jai Jharkhand," the CM posted on X.

Jharkhand Hemant Soren JMM Birsa Munda
