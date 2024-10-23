Jharkhand’s Hussainabad to become district if BJP wins, to be named after Ram or Krishna: Himanta

Medininagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Hussainabad sub-division will be made a district if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand and it will be named after Lord Ram or Krishna.

Sarma, also the BJP’s Jharkhand election co-in-charge, said that driving out infiltrators from the state would be the priority of the party.

The Assam CM was addressing an election rally at Japla ground in Palamu district seeking votes for Hussainabad assembly constituency candidate Kamlesh Singh.

“Hussainabad will be made a district for sure after BJP comes to power in the state. It will be named after Lord Ram or Krishna,” he said.

He alleged that Jharkhand’s demography is changing due to Bangladeshi infiltrators but the ruling JMM is silent over the issue since they are its vote bank.

“Driving out infiltrators is BJP’s priority. We will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to drive out Bangladesh infiltrators from Jharkhand,” he said.

Polling to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.