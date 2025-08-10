Jharkhand's Jamshedpur to soon get modern interstate bus terminal

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) A state-of-the-art interstate bus terminal with modern transportation facilities will soon come up in Jharkhand's industrial city Jamshedpur, an official said on Sunday.

The bus terminal will be built on 13 acres of land near Mango Dimna Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs 145.24 crore, he said.

Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar has given in-principle approval for the project to be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), according to an official release.

The proposal will soon be submitted for administrative approval, it said.

The Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO) has been tasked with implementing the project, a blueprint of which was prepared by a Karnataka-based agency, it said.

The five-storey terminal building will have two basements and three floors, while the commercial building will feature one basement and three floors, the release said.

The complex will include 50 parking spaces, 23 alighting bus bays, parking for 300 cars and 350 bikes, an office and warehouse for the water resources department, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, effluent treatment plant and internal road arrangements, it said.

The first floor will feature an air-conditioned waiting hall with 80 seats, a 120-bed passenger dormitory, a 60-bed driver dormitory, a food court, shops, a security office, a travel admin office and toilets, the release said.

The ground floor will have 23 bus bays, 18 ticket counters, a cloakroom, a logistics centre, a restaurant, public toilets and a food court.

The complex will also be adorned with Jharkhandi art and paintings, it added. PTI SAN RBT