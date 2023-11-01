Jharkhand's lone NCP MLA withdraws support from Hemant Soren-led government

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) The only NCP legislator in Jharkhand, Kamlesh Singh, on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of his support from the Hemant Soren-led government in the state for not making Hussainabad a separate district.

Singh had threatened to withdraw the support if Hussainabad, a sub-division of Palamu district, was not made a separate district by October 31.

Singh, the MLA of Hussainabad, said his party extended support to the JMM-led coalition government in 2020 on the condition that the sub-division would be made a district.

"The people of Hussainabad have lost in the government. Their long-pending demand has not been fulfilled. So, there is no sense to be with the government," he said.

After the turmoil within the NCP in Maharashtra, Singh became a part of the Ajit Pawar-led faction, which is an ally of the BJP. However, he continued to be a part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, which has JMM, RJD and the Congress.

Singh alleged that the people of the state were suffering due to the misrule of the Soren government.

"It has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. NCP workers will expose the alliance government in Jharkhand," he said.

He alleged that illegal sand mining has increased in the state, causing huge revenue loss to the exchequer.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the ruling alliance has 48 MLAs -- 30 of JMM, 17 of Congress and one of RJD.

The BJP has 26 MLAs and the AJSU Party has three. The NCP and CPI(ML) have one MLA each, besides two Independents. PTI SAN SAN SOM