Jharkhand's LS poll result shows JMM-led alliance lost people’s mandate: BJP

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 9 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Tuesday claimed that the Lok Sabha election result in the state proved that the ruling JMM-led alliance has lost the people's mandate.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the BJP won eight and its alliance partner AJSU Party emerged victorious in one. The JMM and its ally bagged three and two seats respectively.
The assembly elections in the state are due later this year.
"People of Jharkhand gave the mandate in favour of the BJP. The ruling coalition has lost the mandate," Marandi, a former chief minister, said.
Addressing a party programme in Dhanbad, Marandi alleged that development work stopped in Jharkhand as the JMM-led government has indulged in corruption.
“Mines and minerals are being looted. Sand mining is banned in Jharkhand. But sand is being mined illegally and sent to neighbouring states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
He said the INDIA bloc spread lies during the Lok Sabha election campaigns that the BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservation.
“Despite that, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.
Alleging that the INDIA bloc government in Jharkhand has failed on all fronts, the BJP leader claimed that it had promised to provide jobs to 5 lakh youths but not a single employment has been given so far. PTI COR SAN NN