Jharkhand's people will give befitting reply to BJP over injustice to Hemant Soren: Tejashwi

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) People of Jharkhand will give "befitting reply" to BJP over the "injustice committed" to ex-CM Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Ranchi to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, he said the opposition coalition's objective was to root out the BJP to save the country and the Constitution.

"People of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the BJP over the injustice committed to former CM Hemant Soren. Our objective is to root out the BJP to save the country, democracy and the constitution," he said.

Maintaining that parties of the INDIA bloc were united, Yadav said, "The film of 400 seats has become a flop in the very first phase of Lok Sabha elections." Besides Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the rally, in a mega show of strength for the opposition bloc.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the rally, the party's state leaders said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also arrived in Ranchi for the rally.

A total of 28 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

'Ulugulan', which means revolution, was coined during Birsa Munda's fight against the British for the rights of the tribals.

Meanwhile, the state BJP registered a complaint with the Election Commission against the rally, alleging that the model code of conduct was being violated.

"The way INDIA bloc partners are openly displaying flags and banners on vehicles and putting up posters and hoardings for the rally, it is a violation of the code of conduct as notification for election to the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat has not yet been issued," it claimed. PTI NAM/SAN SOM