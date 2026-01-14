Jharkhand’s presence at Davos WEF underscores state's role in India’s economic growth: Officials

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) Jharkhand's participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos reinforces the state’s role within India’s broader economic rise, officials said on Wednesday.

In a first, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will participate at the WEF annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos this month, and also undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to strengthen global partnership, they said.

"For a state like Jharkhand, participation at the World Economic Forum represents a decisive step into this global conversation. As the state marks 25 years of its formation, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, it is entering a new phase of ambition, one that looks beyond consolidation toward leaping into a future of expanding and infinite opportunities," an official statement said.

As one of India’s “most mineral-rich and resource-endowed regions”, with significant reserves of coal, iron ore, copper, uranium, and rare earth elements, Jharkhand plays a critical role in India’s industrial, energy, and infrastructure future, it said.

At the same time, it is home to deep ecological systems and some of the country’s largest indigenous populations, making sustainable and inclusive development central to its growth pathway.

"Engaging at WEF allows Jharkhand to present itself directly to global investors, clean energy leaders, infrastructure funds, manufacturing firms, technology providers, and development institutions, positioning the state not just as a source of raw materials, but as a partner in value-added industry, responsible mining, renewable energy, green manufacturing, and sustainable supply chains," it said.

The 2026 World Economic Forum’s focus on sustainable growth, resilience, trust, and long-term transformation aligns closely with Jharkhand’s development philosophy, 'Growth in Harmony with Nature', it said.

This approach is also guided by the state’s long-term ‘Vision 2050’, which seeks to ensure that a young Jharkhand, with one of the fastest-growing workforces in eastern India, becomes a driver of innovation, skills, and green economic growth, the statement said.

"For Jharkhand, Davos is also a platform to showcase policy reforms, governance stability, investment readiness, and institutional capacity to an international audience. It enables the state to engage directly with global decision-makers rather than being mediated through national or corporate channels, strengthening its visibility and credibility in international markets," it said.

According to the statement, Jharkhand’s presence at the World Economic Forum is not just about representation, it is about strategic alignment with the future of the global economy.

After the January 18-24 Davos meeting, Soren will deliver a special lecture followed by a question and answer session at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, "becoming the first CM from India to address the institution", one of the world's leading schools of public policy and governance.