Jharkhand's ruling alliance decides to give ‘logical replies’ to BJP’s questions in assembly

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Legislators of Jharkhand’s ruling INDIA bloc on Thursday resolved to give "logical replies" to questions raised by the opposition during the upcoming winter session of the Assembly and highlight the government’s achievements over the past year, officials said.

The winter session begins on Friday and will conclude on December 11. There will be five working days.

"Today’s meeting of INDIA bloc put an end on the speculation being run for the past one week in the state," parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore told reporters after the meeting.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's recent Delhi visit triggered speculations of possible shake-up in ruling alliance.

Political suspense deepened in the state, particularly with the chief minister and his wife staying in Delhi since November 28.

Both returned on Wednesday evening.

"During the meeting, we decided to give logical replies to the questions of the opposition. The BJP members should follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement. They should also understand that assembly is not a place of drama but for delivery," Kishore said.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju, who was also present at the meeting, said the CM spoke about issues to be discussed during the session by the ruling party members.

"The members will focus on the achievements of the government in the past year. They will also counter the BJP’s attack in the House," he said.

Earlier, Speaker Rabindranath Mahato held an all-party meeting and expressed hope for cooperation from all the members for a smooth and successful session. PTI SAN SAN MNB