Jharkhand's ruling alliance slams Union Budget, BJP terms it roadmap to Viksit Bharat

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling alliance in Jharkhand on Sunday criticised the Union Budget, alleging that it had neglected the state, while the BJP’s state unit hailed it as a visionary step towards building a developed India by 2047.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in Parliament earlier in the day.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey alleged that the state had been completely ignored in the Budget.

"Jharkhand’s minerals contribute significantly to the country’s economy, yet the state has been neglected. The Budget has focused only on BJP-ruled states, which is not appropriate," Pandey alleged.

Senior Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said, "The Budget has nothing for common man. It doesn’t discuss about employment and there is no mention of reducing inflation." He said the state with over 40 per cent mineral reserve found no place in rare earth corridor announced in the Union Budget.

Jharkhand BJP leaders hailed the Union Budget.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arjun Munda said, "The Budget aligns with the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It presents a clear blueprint for India's future. This budget places the needs of villages, the poor, farmers, laborers, and ordinary citizens at its core. Giving priority to employment generation, it announces the creation of new opportunities and sources so that the country can become self-reliant and empowered." Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu termed it an inclusive, development-oriented, and employment-focused Budget.

"This Budget focuses on developing basic infrastructure such as railways, roads, health, and small and cottage industries," he said.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said, "This Budget is for building a developed India. It will help realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. It places strong emphasis on employment generation." PTI SAN SAN MNB