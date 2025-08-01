Jharkhand's ruling alliance to pass resolution against SIR in assembly

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) MLAs of Jharkhand's ruling INDIA bloc decided to pass a resolution against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the assembly during the monsoon session.

The alliance also decided to give "logical replies to the question of the opposition" during the session.

The monsoon session will begin on Friday and will conclude on August 7. There will be five working days.

"Several issues were discussed during the meeting, including the SIR issue in Bihar. The INDIA bloc is against the decision of the Election Commission, and we also protest this," Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who chaired a meeting of the coalition on Thursday, told reporters.

The CM said they also discussed how constitutional institutions are being "misused" by the Centre.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said that they have decided to pass a resolution against the SIR in the assembly during the session.

Soren said that they would also raise their voice for the separate Sarna religious code and an increase in the OBC reservation.

Kishore said all members have been asked to be prepared to give "logical replies to all the questions of the opposition".

The main opposition BJP will decide its strategy for the monsoon session during its legislature party meeting on Friday.

Earlier, Speaker Rabindranath Mahato held an all-party meeting and expressed hope for cooperation from all the members for a smooth and successful session. PTI SAN NN SOM