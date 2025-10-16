Jharkhand's ruling coalition backtracked from promise made to backward class, claims BJP

Jamshedpur, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP's Jharkhand unit working president Aditya Sahu on Thursday accused the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state of playing with the sentiments of the backward class people, who constitute 50 per cent of the population.

The coalition, also comprising the Congress and the RJD, has backtracked from its promise made to backward class and betrayed them on the issue of reservation, Sahu, a Rajya Sabha member, claimed at a press conference here.

The JMM and the Congress in its joint manifesto during the 2024 assembly polls had promised to grant 27 per cent reservation to the backward class but did not keep it after coming to power, he alleged.

On October 14, when the time came to determine reservation for the backward class, Sahu said, the government limited it to 14 per cent, he said.

Rejecting the allegation, JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said nothing was finalised regarding backward class quota but the Cabinet in its last meeting on Monday had approved a proposal to decide reservation for ST, SC and OBC for urban local bodies on the basis of Triple Test.

The Triple-Test Formula was laid down by the Supreme Court in 2010. According to it, states would set up a commission, collect data of the community, and allocate a quota to them in local bodies in such a manner that the total reservation does not exceed 50 per cent.

The BJP leader claimed that the Triple Test process was completed following the intervention of judiciary.

Attacking the Congress party, Sahu claimed the party had shelved the Mandal Commission report for years and did not grant constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission.

It had insulted its own backward class leader like Sitaram Kesri, he claimed, asserting that the BJP and NDA not only fought for the rights of backward class but gave them due respect.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President of India belonged to backward class. Modi ji had granted constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission. Dozens of Union ministers represent the backward class, which symbolises honour and participation towards the society," he added.

He alleged that under the Soren government, none - adivasis, dalits, backward class, upper castes, women and farmers - are happy. PTI BS NN