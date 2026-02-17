Jharkhand's ruling coalition holds strategy meet ahead of Budget session

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) The ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand held a meeting on Tuesday to strategise for the upcoming Budget session of the assembly.

The session will be held from February 18 to March 19. The state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal will be tabled on February 24.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and attended by legislators from JMM, Congress and RJD.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said various issues were discussed during the meeting.

He said the upcoming budget will be focused on the development and upliftment of every section of society, especially tribals and Dalits.

JMM minister Hafizul Hasan said party members have been asked to be prepared for "logical replies" to the questions of the opposition.