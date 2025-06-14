Jharkhand's Sabar tribe takes 'sweet step' towards self-reliance

Jamshedpur, Jun 14 (PTI) The primitive Sabar tribe in Jharkhand has been dependent on honey collection from the forest for centuries, but now, with the help of a government scheme they have began a 'sweet revolution' by reaching their produce to more people with branding, packaging and marketing, officials said.

The transformation began in Khokhro village in East Singhbhum's Boram block in September last year, when the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) was established under the PM-JANMAN (Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme, they said.

"Earlier, the Sabars used to collect around two tons of forest honey annually, but their hard work often went in vain due to a lack of proper marketing channels, price mechanisms, and storage facilities," a senior district official said.

"Now, we are seeing a remarkable shift," he added.

Traditionally dependent on non-timber forest produce like mahua, leaves, brooms, and honey, the Sabar community has moved from subsistence to a structured enterprise, officials said.

They were given training in scientific honey collection, beekeeping, processing, and branding.

Women were specifically trained in hygiene, filtration, and packaging processes. Thirty families were also provided with axes, baskets, funnels, gloves, helmets, and jars, officials said.

"The main objective of the initiative is to economically empower Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), including the Sabars," Boram's BDO Kiku Mahato told PTI.

"We want to ensure that the women, who have already formed a self-help group, become fully self-reliant -- from honey production to packaging and marketing," he said.

Mahato said that training is being provided by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS).

"We are also considering engaging a couple of local agencies to promote the Boram Honey brand," he said, adding that they may explore online platforms in the near future.

"We do not rule out leveraging e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon to reach a wider market. The honey is pure and hygienic -- it deserves a good platform," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said the efforts will now be focused on finding a new and sustainable market, so that the producers get the right value for their products.

He said areas like Boram also have the potential for other livelihood choices, and promised institutional support to enhance per capita income. PTI BS MNB SOM