Jharkhand's Topchanchi Lake to be developed as major tourist hub

Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) Jharkhand's Topchanchi lake area will be developed as a major tourist hub in a bid to attract visitors, an official said on Friday.

It is situated in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, around 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi.

Officials on Friday made a presentation related to the plan to develop the lake as a tourist destination before Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

As per the plan, the 33-acre of land surrounding the lake will be developed as a tourist hub, the official said.

The project will include a resort, junction, plaza, activity park, central park, nature park, motorsports park, music park, food plaza, cafeteria, boating, and go-karting facilities, the official said.

"It is the priority of the state government to beautify Topchanchi Lake in an environmentally friendly manner and provide it an identity as an excellent tourist destination," the CM said.

"Special efforts are being made on the tourism possibilities so that people of the country and the world become familiar with the beauty of this state," he said.

He said that tourism, forest and urban development departments should establish better coordination to make Jharkhand a tourism hub.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that the tourist spots provide employment opportunities to the local people. PTI SAN SBN SBN