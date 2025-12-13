Jharkhand's Usri Waterfall to be developed as eco-tourism site

Giridih, Dec 13 (PTI) Popular tourist destination Usri Waterfall in Giridih district of Jharkhand will be developed as an eco-tourism site, officials said.

State Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation for an eco-tourism project at Giridih Sadar Block.

The Hemant Soren-led government is committed to the overall development of tourism, he said.

“Development of tourism sites is not only an election promise for the government, but a serious commitment on the part of our chief minister,” Kumar told PTI.

“The pace of development at tourism hotspots was slow during the 15-year rule of the BJP, while we have completed significant work in the district in the last six months,” he said.

Within the next one year, the Usri Waterfall will witness a massive transformation, the minister added.

Giridih Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Tiwari told PTI that Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for renovation of the waterfall in the first phase.

A cottage and a parking lot will be constructed for tourists in the first phase, he said. PTI CORR ANB RBT