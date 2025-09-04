Jhelum river crosses danger mark, Dal Lake dwellers asked to take precautions

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday issued an advisory to people living in houseboats on the Dal Lake to take precautionary measures in case water from the River Jhelum needs to be diverted to the water body.

The water level in River Jhelum has crossed the danger mark of 21 feet.

"In light of current water levels in the River Jhelum, the Jammu & Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority has issued an advisory for residents living in and around Dal Lake, particularly Dal dwellers and houseboat owners," an official spokesman said.

"To regulate this surge, the gate at Ram Munshi Bagh may be opened at any time, as part of emergency water level management measures. The potential opening of this gate is expected to cause a further rise in the water level of Dal Lake, which currently stands at 10.5 feet. This rise may pose a significant risk of inconvenience to Dal dwellers and houseboat owners," the spokesman said.

He said the Dal Lake dwellers and houseboat owners are advised to take all necessary safety precautions.

"They have further been requested to remain vigilant and be prepared to shift to relief centres designated by the District Administration, Srinagar, if required," he added.