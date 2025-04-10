Jhinmata temple in Rajasthan to be closed indefinitely from Friday over 'assault' on priests

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) The Jhinmata temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan will be closed indefinitely for the public from April 11 to protest against an "assault" on its priests last week, a member of the shrine's trust said.

However, the 'aarti' and other daily rituals in the sanctum sanctorum will continue as usual, the member said.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the temple trust, seers and prominent members of the community.

During the recent Navratri fair, some people manhandled the priests. Due to this, there is resentment among the priests and the temple authorities, temple trust member Rakesh Kumar said.

"After the incident, a memorandum was submitted to the district collector but no concrete action was taken. So, it was decided to close the temple indefinitely from 10 am on April 11," he said.

He said the temple will remain closed for 'darshan' but the daily rituals will continue in the sanctum sanctorum.

The priests will sit on a dharna inside the temple premises and demand the arrest of the culprits, Kumar said.