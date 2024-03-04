'Jhoot and loot' the common character of dynasty parties, says PM Modi in Telangana

Adilabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties," in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

Addressing a well-attended public rally in this district, the PM also said his life was like an "open book" and that he had dedicated himself to public welfare as a "sevak." "The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)," he charged.

Modi further said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana. Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but "nothing is going to happen," he claimed.

He alleged BRS did 'scams' like the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project during its tenure and charged the ruling Congress with "sitting on files instead of taking action." The K Chandrasekhar Rao-founded Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was later rechristened as Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

At the rally, the PM listed several developmental works undertaken in the past 15 days in the country and said this was to further strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to 'Viksit Bharat.' He also recalled he had detailed discussions with all his ministers and top officials in New Delhi on Sunday about an action plan for a developed India.

Modi further underlined his party's welfare of Adivasis and said the highest priority was being accorded in this connection.

He further said his "life is like an open book. People of the country know about it." "When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen," he said.

The "140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivar,"(MY India is my family," he added.