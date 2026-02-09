Jhunjhunu top-performer in academic rankings of district: Rajasthan Govt

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu has emerged as the top-performing district in the academic rankings of districts for January 2026, released by the state school education department.

Hanumangarh and Churu secured second and third position in the latest rankings, showing notable improvement.

The monthly district ranking evaluates performance across key indicators, including student attendance, classroom teaching quality, school governance, field inspections and students' academic performance.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal said on Monday that the initiative seeks to promote data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement in the school education system.

To ensure that performance reflects actual academic impact, and not just administrative efficiency, Kunal said, competency-based assessments, oral reading fluency assessments and board examination results have been given significant weight.

"Ranking is reviewed every month, and district-wise and parameter-wise scores are analysed to identify gaps so that clear corrective measures can be decided," the secretary said.

The ranking calculates multiple indicators on a 100-point scale.

In the latest results, Jhunjhunu scored 34 points, followed by Hanumangarh, 32, Churu, 31, Sikar, 30, Bharatpur, 29, and Khairthal-Tijara, 27.

Banswara and Jaisalmer were placed at the bottom of the index among 41 districts of the state.

"Focus on data-based reviews and learning outcomes has started delivering tangible and sustainable improvements," he said.

The secretary said that the use of technology, teacher training and innovation will be prioritised to ensure quality education reaches every student.