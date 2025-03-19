Jibes against Uddhav: Legislative council passes resolution expressing confidence in Gorhe

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution by voice vote, expressing confidence in Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who has been targeted by the Opposition over her remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar moved the motion concerning Gorhe in the Upper House of the legislature. Chairperson Ram Shinde accepted the motion and it was cleared through voice vote.

However, Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab objected to the motion saying his right to speak over the issue was denied by Shinde.

After some exchange of words, chairperson Shinde adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Shinde on Tuesday had rejected the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Gorhe, observing that it didn't meet the required legal and procedural framework.

The motion was brought by the Opposition following Gorhe's controversial remarks about the “Mercedes cars for posts in Shiv Sena (UBT)” claim. PTI ND NR