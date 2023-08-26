JICA positive about financing Versova-Virar Sea Link, Wadala-CSMT Metro: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is positive about financing the Versova-Virar Sea Link and Wadala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro projects in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

He met senior officials of the Japanese government, ministers and the advisor to the prime minister during his five-day visit to Japan where he was accorded the honour of state guest, he told reporters at the airport here upon return.

"They were positive about cooperation for this project (Versova-Virar Sea Link). They have requested us to send a proposal through the Centre," Fadnavis said.

JICA was also positive about financing the Wadala-CSMT line of Mumbai Metro, the deputy CM added.

Discussions also took place on a flood mitigation project for Mumbai, he said.

He also held talks with Japanese companies on investments in Maharashtra, he added.

"Japanese businesses want to come here and efforts are being made to bring them to Maharashtra. From semiconductors to all types of manufacturing, from data centres to artificial intelligence, all types of investments can be brought to Maharashtra," Fadnavis added. PTI PR KRK