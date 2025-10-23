'Jilted in love', man shoots at woman in Gurugram; arrested

Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) The Gurugram police has arrested a man for allegedly shooting at his female friend in Udyog Vihar area here on Thursday morning after she stopped speaking to him, police said.

According to police, the accused, Vipin (31), was in love with the victim. The woman has been admitted to has been admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, an official said.

According to the police, Vipin, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, lived as a tenant in Dundahera village while working as driver with a private company in Gurugram. He was in love with 30-year-old Shivangi, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in the same village, they said.

Police said Shivangi had stopped talking to Vipin for the past few days. Enraged, Vipin allegedly shot her with a country-made pistol around 10 am on Thursday.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the scene and caught Vipin. A police team reached the spot and arrested the accused who confessed to the crime, they added.

"The case is also being investigated from the angle of one-sided love. We are also investigating where the accused obtained the weapon. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARB NSD NSD