Jilted lover attacks woman with hammer in Telangana''s Suryapet

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a hammer by a jilted lover in this town of Telangana on Thursday after she reportedly began avoiding him, police said.

The woman, a final-year law student from Hyderabad, had gone to her sister’s house in Suryapet when the 29-year-old accused struck her on the head three times with a hammer, causing bleeding injuries, a police official said.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, the official added.

After the attack, residents caught the accused, beat him, and tied him to a pole. He sustained injuries during the scuffle and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken into custody, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and the victim had been in a relationship for eight years, but the woman recently began avoiding him, prompting the attack, officials said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's brother-in-law, police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused. PTI VVK SSK