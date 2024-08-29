Jilted lover 'kills' woman for avoiding him, later attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) A man allegedly attacked and killed a 26-year-old woman from West Bengal here after she started avoiding him and later attempted to end his life, police said on Thursday.

The victim was stabbed multiple times by the accused, police said, describing the gruesome attack.

The accused from Bidar district in Karnataka, went to the woman's room on Wednesday late night and attacked her with a knife and also attacked three of the roommates when they tried to rescue her, a police official at Gachibowli Police Station said.

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the woman and three other injured persons to a hospital where the doctors declared the woman dead, the official said.

The accused, who earlier worked in Bengaluru, and the woman, who was a beautician, knew each other and were allegedly in a relationship, police said based on preliminary investigation.

The woman had subsequently shifted to Hyderabad and for the past over one month she had been avoiding him and he also suspected that she was "closely" moving with another man, and he bore a grudge and attacked her, the official said.

The woman, who was married, was staying away from her husband due to some personal reasons, police said.

The accused, who fled after attacking the woman and others later attempted to end his life in the early hours of Thursday after climbing an electric pole and touching the high-tension wire near Moinabad and suffered burns, police said.

Police who were trying to catch the accused located him and found him with burns and got him shifted to a state-run hospital, the official said adding they registered a case on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK SS