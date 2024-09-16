Jilted lover kills woman in Raipur, tries to commit suicide

Raipur, Sep 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his lover by slashing her neck with a knife in Raipur city on Monday, police said.

The accused cut his wrist after fatally attacking the woman and jumped into the Telibandha lake. He was later rescued by SDRF personnel.

The accused, identified as Lokeshwar Tarak, attacked the 24-year-old woman with a knife at 4 PM following an argument in the basement of a building where the duo worked in separate restaurants opposite the lake, a police official said, adding that Tarak ran towards the lake and jumped into it after slitting his wrist.

The severely injured woman was rushed to a hospital here where she succumbed during treatment, he said.

As per the preliminary information, Tarak is married but established a relationship with the deceased woman, a colleague of the former's wife.

The victim apparently wanted to end her relationship with Tarak, which triggered an argument between them, police said.

"Soon after being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. Tarak, who swam to the middle of the lake and climbed the base of the fountain, was rescued by State Disaster Response Force personnel," he said.

The accused was taken to hospital for treatment and booked on charges of murder, the official said, adding that further probe is on. PTI TKP NSK