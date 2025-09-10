Jilted lover shoots woman in Rajasthan, then ends life

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A jilted lover opened fire on a married woman before shooting himself dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Circle officer Pankaj Yadav said Rambabu (40), who worked as a labourer, reached the roof of the woman's house in the Mathura gate police station area, where she was washing clothes.

He fired at her, injuring her hand and moments later, shot himself in the head.

In a note recovered from him, he had stated that he will kill the woman and end his life because her husband did not let him meet her.

"According to primary investigation, Rambabu had been forcing the woman to have a relationship with her," Yadav said.

The body has been taken to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem.

Rambabu hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was living at a rented accommodation near the woman's residence.

He was married but living separately from his wife, Yadav added. PTI SDA SMV ZMN