Jilted lover who killed woman on road gets six-day police custody

Palghar, Jun 19 (PTI) A sessions court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday remanded the man, who killed his girlfriend by hitting her with a spanner multiple times on a busy road, in police custody for six days.

Hours before the sessions court's order, a magistrate court remanded the accused, Rohit Yadav (32) in judicial custody. But police immediately moved the sessions court with a revision appeal and it sent the accused to police custody.

The accused struck 18 blows on the head of Aarti Yadav (22) with a spanner, killing her in Vasai on Tuesday, even as scores of people watched the chilling crime. He did not flee the scene and sat near the body till police arrived.

As the matter came up for hearing in the magistrate's court, the investigating officer argued for nearly one-and-a-half hours and sought police custody for his interrogation. The magistrate, after hearing the submission of the police, granted judicial custody to the accused.

Following this, the police department rushed to the sessions court with a revision appeal. The sessions court turned down the magistrate court's order and remanded the accused in police custody for six days.

The sessions court pulled up the magistrate for failure to take into consideration the gravity of the crime while passing the order.

According to police, the victim was employed in a private company. She has two sisters - Sania (26), Anchal (11) and one brother Ankit (12), police said. Her father sells pani puri for his livelihood and Aarti had to take up the job to support her family. PTI COR NP