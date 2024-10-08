JIPMER hospital gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Puducherry Oct 8 (PTI) The centrally administered JIPMER hospital in Puducherry received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, and later it was found to be a hoax, police said.

The premier medical institute, after noting the email, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

A police team and the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the hospital and launched an extensive search operation.

The patients, all the staff, including doctors and nurses, were directed to move out of the building.

JIPMER sources told PTI that the search operations which began around noon went on till 4 PM.

Puducherry Cyber crime police intensified an investigation to trace the person who sent the email.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya told PTI that the police team, including the personnel of the bomb detection and disposal squad, did extensive searches in all wings of the JIPMER and 'no suspicious material was found anywhere'.

He said that the threat was a hoax. However, the cyber crime police who registered the case are investigating.