JIPMER selected for implementation of 'drone technology' for accessibility of health care services

Puducherry, Jan 23 (PTI) The centrally-administered JIPMER here is among the institutes of national importance selected by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Services to implement 'drone technology' for accessibility of health care services to the people.

Advertisment

A release from JIPMER on Tuesday said the Ministry in coordination with the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC) has initiated a pilot project to implement the `drone technology` in all institutes of national importance in the country, including JIPMER.

The purpose of implementing the innovative technology is to enhance accessibility of healthcare services to the people and more particularly those living in difficult geographical terrain.

The release said that two women members of a self-help group attached to JIPMER had completed successfully a 10-day remote pilot training course conducted by Drone Destination at Gurugram Base organized by the NHSRC.

Advertisment

JIPMER conducted a demonstration of the drone mode of delivery of emergency medicines at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mannadipet near here on Monday.

The release further said the CHC was identified by the Centre.

The trial was done in preparation for a formal official launch of the use of drone services for medical purposes in all the Primary Health Centres across the country in the near future.

Doctors and staff of JIPMER , the Chief Medical Officer of the CHC at Mannadipet and members of the Drone Team were present during the demonstration. PTI COR ROH