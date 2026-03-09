Jishnu Dev Varma reaches Mumbai, to take oath as Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Governor-designate Jishnu Dev Varma arrived in Mumbai on Monday, ahead of taking charge of the office.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Varma and his wife Sudha Dev Varma at the Mumbai airport in the afternoon.

Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, state police chief Sadanand Date and Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti were present.

Varma will be sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai on March 10. PTI VT